AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
ANL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
EPCL 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.39%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FLYNG 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.37%)
MLCF 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.97%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
TELE 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TPL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TPLP 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
TRG 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.57%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.99%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,298 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,831 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 16,230 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.64%)
Russian rouble opens flat, sticks to 60-mark against US dollar

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 01:59pm

The Russian rouble opened flat in trading on Friday as month-end tax payments by exporters helped keep the currency hovering around the benchmark 60-level against the US dollar.

The Russian currency was unchanged against the dollar at 60.13 at 0723 GMT, and had slipped 0.3% against the euro to trade at 59.74.

The rouble has been the world’s best performing currency this year, buoyed by emergency capital controls rolled out by the central bank in a bid to halt a mass sell-off.

Analysts said month-end tax payments, which usually see Russia’s exporters converting their foreign currency earnings into roubles to pay to the treasury, was supporting the rouble this week. Russian stock indexes saw more movement, with the dollar-denominated RTS index shedding 0.5% in the first minutes of trading in Moscow, dipping to 1,177.1 points.

Rouble steadies near 60 vs dollar

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was flat at 2,246.2 points.

There were few drivers of movement for either the Russian currency or stocks expected on Friday, Zarina Saidova, an analyst at the Moscow-based Finam brokerage said.

“Trading volumes are very low due to the holiday season. Meanwhile, the external background is not so bad - optimism prevails in the US and European markets,” she said, adding markets were largely on pause as they await comments by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole later today.

