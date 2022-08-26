AGL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
AVN 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.8%)
EPCL 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
FFL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
GGGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PAEL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.75%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.56%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
TPL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
TREET 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
TRG 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
UNITY 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.08%)
WAVES 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,337 Increased By 17.3 (0.4%)
BR30 15,788 Increased By 44.4 (0.28%)
KSE100 43,194 Increased By 161.7 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,392 Increased By 56.6 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares climb as miners shine, focus on Fed chair’s speech

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 09:46am

Australian shares rose on Friday, as strong iron ore prices lifted mining stocks, while investors exercised caution ahead of a key speech by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for policy cues on interest rate hikes.

Top policymakers are gathering for the Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Powell is expected to offer clues on the central bank’s path to monetary tightening going forward later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 7,090.5 by 0100 GMT. For the week, however, the benchmark is set to end a winning streak of five weeks and is down more than 0.3% this week.

Shares in Wesfarmers climbed 0.9%, after the retailer disclosed strong sales growth for its units in the new fiscal year so far.

Leading gains on the resource-heavy bourse, domestic miners added 0.8% on strong underlying iron ore prices.

The sub-index is on track for a sixth straight weekly gain, up about 1.8%. Shares in Lynas Rare Earths advanced 1.9%, after the miner posted a three-fold jump in annual profit.

Australian stocks end higher on broad-based gains

Mining trio Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals and BHP also advanced between 0.5% and 1.2%.

Heavyweight financials jumped 0.5%, with the country’s ‘Big Four’ banks rising between 0.1% and 0.5%.

The sub-index, however, is eyeing its worst week in 10, having lost more than 1.5%.

Bega Cheese added 7.5%, after the dairy firm posted a 17% jump in its annual profit over last year. Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 11,675.5.

The benchmark, however, lost 0.1% so far this week.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier in the day cited that there will be at least another couple of rate hikes going forward.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares climb as miners shine, focus on Fed chair’s speech

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories