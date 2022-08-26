AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trash in seawater: K-2 unit operating at 60pc capacity

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Nuclear Power Plant unit-2 (K-2) is reportedly on partial forced outage due to intrusion of trash in plant through seawater and is now operating at 60 percent capacity, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to communication of National Power Control Centre (NPCC), the System Operator (SO) with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), K-2 is under partial forced outage since August 17, 2022 and is supplying only 490 MW against dependable capacity of 1050 MW causing loss of 560-MW cheaper nuclear generation from system.

NPCC noted that the outage has affected the overall system-generation capability and as a result costly Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) and imported coal plants are being dispatched exhaustively to meet the system load demand, which has resulted in increase in overall energy mix cost along with additional load management to bridge the gap between supply and demand to the extent possible.

The System Operator has requested Member (Power) Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to ensure full availability of plant due to prevailing high system load demand of summer season, at the earliest, after rectifying the fault so that cheaper nuclear generation could be fully utilized and additional load management due to capability shortfall could be avoided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NPCC Karachi Nuclear Power Plant K 2 unit

Comments

1000 characters

Trash in seawater: K-2 unit operating at 60pc capacity

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories