ADB approves $0.7m TA

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved technical assistance (TA) worth $0.7 million for Pakistan. Official documents noted that the project “Pakistan: Preparing the Promoting Sustainable Public-Private Partnerships Program” strategic agenda includes inclusive economic growth and will be implemented across the country.

The transaction technical assistance (TA) will help the government prepare the project, design the reform program, and develop the capacity to implement the ensuing program.

The program contains actions and initiatives to support the following reforms: (i) strengthening the legal, regulatory, and institutional environment; (ii) strengthening national and sectoral infrastructure planning and project preparation; and (iii) strengthening multiyear assessment of fiscal risks.

