PPDWP approves 21 road development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) has approved twenty one development schemes of Road Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 27,541.59 million while one scheme of Regional Planning Sector approved with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,732.386 million.

These schemes were approved in the 5th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party of current fiscal year 2022-23. The six-hour long meeting was held at the P&D Complex under the chairmanship of Chairman Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The cleared development schemes included rehabilitation of road from Mari Qasim Shah to Dera Bakha (Northern Bypass) length 7.90 Km, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 412.439 million.

Rehabilitation of road from N-5 Ahmedpur east road to old Bypass length 4.88 Km, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 475.981 million and rehabilitation of road from Qaimpur to Head Islam Tehsil Hasilpur length 21.00 Km, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 1,165.788 million were cleared in the meeting. Reconstruction and carpeting of road from Rahim Yar Khan from Noor-e-Wali Railway Crossing to Sadiq Abad length 20.25 Km at the cost of Rs. 1,006.546 million was approved. Reconstruction of road from Khanpur to Nawankot via Azim Shah, length 19.00 Km, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 983.751 million was approved.

Reconstruction of Shahi road from Feroza to Khanpur length 11.25 Km, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 598.528 million was also approved .The rehabilitation of road from Rangpur Chowk Munda Road length 32.00 km District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 1,393.731 million was also approved The rehabilitation road from Muzaffargarh Sinawan road length 36.00 km District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 822.593 million was also included in the approved development schemes. The rehabilitation of Road from Pull 114-10/R to Pull 132/10-R, length 15.50 Km, Tehsil Jahanian District Khanewal at the cost of Rs. 588.982 million was approved .The construction of Dual Carriageway road from M-3 Motorway Samundri Interchange to Samundri City District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 1,665.865 million was also approved . The rehabilitation of Faisalabad - Satiana road from By-Pass upto Tandlianwala District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 572.371 million was approved .The rehabilitation of roads from MC Limits Upto Ring Road Faisalabad length 22.67 Km; (A) Faisalabad Jaranwala Road, length 3.62 Km; (B) Faisalabad Satiana road, length 7.54 Km; (C) Faisalabad Jhang Road, length 7.10 Km, (D) Faisalabad Sammundri Road, length 3.36 Km (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,222.315 million were also approved .The construction of Ring Road City Sheikhupura from Sharaqpur Road to Hiran Minar Interchange M-2 via old Jandiala Road to Ghazi Minara Sheikhupura-Sargodha Road, Tehsil Sheikhupura, length 12.50 Km at the cost of Rs. 581.780 million was approved . The widening and improvement of road from Khushab to Sandral, Rajar road and Ahmad Abad Motorway interchange, length 24 Km in District Khushab. at the cost of Rs. 527.409 million was approved . The rehabilitation of Gujrat Sargodha road Section Gujrat City to Mungowal) length 18.00 Km District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 994.393 million was approved. The rehabilitation of road from Head Ali Baig Sarai Alamgir Rasool, Mandi Bahauddin road Section Head Ali Baig to Sarai Alamgir length18.65 Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 692.654 million was approved. The rehabilitation of Gujrat-Dinga Road Section Sadoke to Matwanwala) length13.50 Km, District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 628.999 million was also approved. The rehabilitation of road from Mungowal to Dinga, length 22.67 Km in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 753.979 million was approved . The rehabilitation of road from Kotla Arab Ali Khan Bhinder Bridge to Dilawarpur, length 10km Tehsil Kharian, District Gujrat at the cos of Rs. 645.632 million was approved. The construction of dual carriageway from old GT road Gujrat to Lakhanwal, length29 Km, and District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 9921.268 million was approved. The construction of Flyover on Gujrat Bypass (N-5) to Link Industrial Area-II link Rawalpindi Side & additional bridges on Bhimber Nullah & UJC for dual carriageway in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 1886.586 million and sent to Provincial Cabinet for its final approval. Institutional Strengthening of P&D Board and Capacity Building of Public Sector Employees approved at the cost of Rs 1,732.386 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments participated in the approval process.

