Minister seeks World Bank cooperation in health sector

LAHORE: Commending the World Bank cooperation in the health sector, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a meeting with the World Bank delegation has sought its cooperation in family planning and health of mother and child.

The World Bank delegation comprising Dr Feng Zahu, Dr Man and others discussed various issues concerning health sector of Punjab, sources said.

The Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik, Special Secretary Development Fatima Sheikh, Director of Headquarters Dr Rana Sohail, Consultant Dr Naeem Majeed and Deputy Secretary Noorul Ain Qureshi were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said on the occasion that efforts are being made to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

“We are running integrated programmes on family planning in Punjab. As per vision of Imran Khan, we will provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab”, she said.

She further said that state-of-the-art Mother and Child Hospitals are being set up in Punjab. “No government in the past thought of building new public hospitals despite the increase in population. The World Bank should conduct a workshop on the topic of family planning”, she said.

Dr Yasmin Rashid added that the lives of thousands of mothers and children will be secured through mother and child hospitals in Punjab and basic measures are being taken to ensure the health of the child.

Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik thanked the World Bank for its support to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab.

Moreover, a meeting was held in the Department of Specialized Health and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, in which ongoing progress on all development projects including university of Child Health Sciences was reviewed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the ongoing development projects in the medical universities of Punjab will be completed on time. Nishtar Hospital and University of Child Health Sciences in Multan are going on at a fast pace and the PTI government has restarted the journey of development in the province, she said.

