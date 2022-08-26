Sharjeel visits flood relief camps

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday visited various flood relief camps in Taluka Rural and reviewed the facilities being provided to the rain-affected people.

While talking to media persons, Sharjeel said the assembly members of Pakistan Peoples Party and cabinet members would submit their one-month salary to flood relief fund as per the decision of provincial government. Two-day salary of employees up to grade 16 and five-day salary of grade 17 and above employees would also be deposited in the fund, the minister added.

He said this was a huge natural calamity and the PDMA had ordered 0.2 million more tents for the victims.

Sharjeel said that on the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all possible assistance was being provided to the rain hit people.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister himself was visiting all affected areas of the province as PPP always stood with the people in difficult times.

He claimed that the district administration and the PPP workers had reached to provide help to every affected individual in the district.

He said that no one would be left alone in this difficult time and cooked food was being provided to the victims. The minister said that the government was utilising all resources for providing assistance to the rain-hit people.

