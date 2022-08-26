AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sharjeel visits flood relief camps

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 07:00am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon on Thursday visited various flood relief camps in Taluka Rural and reviewed the facilities being provided to the rain-affected people.

While talking to media persons, Sharjeel said the assembly members of Pakistan Peoples Party and cabinet members would submit their one-month salary to flood relief fund as per the decision of provincial government. Two-day salary of employees up to grade 16 and five-day salary of grade 17 and above employees would also be deposited in the fund, the minister added.

He said this was a huge natural calamity and the PDMA had ordered 0.2 million more tents for the victims.

Sharjeel said that on the directions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all possible assistance was being provided to the rain hit people.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister himself was visiting all affected areas of the province as PPP always stood with the people in difficult times.

He claimed that the district administration and the PPP workers had reached to provide help to every affected individual in the district.

He said that no one would be left alone in this difficult time and cooked food was being provided to the victims. The minister said that the government was utilising all resources for providing assistance to the rain-hit people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh Information Minister flood relief camps

Comments

1000 characters

Sharjeel visits flood relief camps

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories