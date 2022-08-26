Mazari wonders why PM’s trip to Qatar coincided with Mossad visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday questioned why Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to Qatar coincided with a visit by a Mossad delegation to Doha.

In a series of tweets, she demanded the foreign affairs minister to explain: “was it a mere coincidence that PM Sharif’s trip to Qatar coincided with a visit by Mossad delegation to Doha.”

“I think an official response should come from Mofa at the very least. There is more info on this supposed coincidence. Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha Tuesday on J-756. On Wednesday a Mossad special missions jet (n467am), arrived from Israel and stayed there for nearly 9 hours,” she questioned.

