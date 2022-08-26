AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Hajj operations: NA body to probe ‘foul play’ in selection of service staff

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has formed a subcommittee to probe alleged foul play in the selection of service staff for Hajj operations this year, amid reports that an alarming number of 122 visas was issued to only one organisation of Hajj tour operators.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Imran Shah on Thursday.

In the meeting, the committee was informed that as per policy of the Saudi government, one percent quota was fixed for service staff.

The NA panel members were “shocked” when informed by the officials of the Religious Affairs Ministry that 122 visas were issued to an organisation of Hajj tour operators named “Hope”.

The committee decided to probe the matter and appointed a subcommittee headed by Shagufta Jumani as its convenor, and Saira Bano, Shahida Akhtar Ali, and Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed as its members.

Committee members including Faqir Ahmed, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Anwar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and SairaBano as well as Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, and other senior officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony attended the meeting.

