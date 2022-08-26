Farmers mount protest against inflated power bills

ISLAMABAD: Farmers on Thursday held a protest against inflated electricity bills, “illegal” taxes, and an increase in other input costs.

A large number of farmers gathered near D-Chowk under the banner of the Kissan Ittehad. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

The protesters said that they would continue their protest till the fulfilment of their demands. They demanded of the government to take back the exorbitant hike in electricity bills.

The charged protestors also burnt their electricity bills and demanded the government to direct the power utility company to immediately waive the fuel price adjustment from agricultural electricity bills.

Protesters said that effective steps were not taken by the government to curtail the cost of production including the inflated electricity bills. They warned that the production of major crops in the country would decline in the country.

They said that the relief provided to farmers during the previous government should be provided to them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022