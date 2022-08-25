AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Aug 25, 2022
Business & Finance

Russia’s Gazprom says no Nord Stream 1 turbines in Canada

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 07:57pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s Gazprom on Thursday said no turbines used on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline were undergoing maintenance in Canada, a day after a Canadian minister was quoted as saying Ottawa would stick to a sanctions waiver allowing turbines to be returned to Russia via Germany after servicing.

Canada’s foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly in a report was quoted by broadcaster CBC News as saying the waiver allowed for five Nord Stream 1 turbines to be serviced in Canada and returned.

“None of the turbines for the Portovaya compressor station are under repair in Canada,” Gazprom said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Gazprom plans maintenance at Portovaya Aug. 31-Sept. 2 which will halt flows along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline linking Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea.

The return of one turbine previously sent to Siemens Energy in Canada for maintenance was delayed by sanctions, prompting Gazprom to cut flows through Nord Stream 1.

Gazprom did not say where the turbines currently are. Siemens Energy did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Russia’s Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%

The pipeline is currently operating at just 20% capacity, which has sent already high energy prices soaring and prompted countries across Europe to roll out emergency energy-saving plans.

Berlin has said Moscow is using the turbine as a pretext to restrict gas flows and is using energy as a political weapon in an attempt to weaken the European Union’s resolve over sanctions.

