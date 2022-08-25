AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Europe’s Wizz Air considering a Saudi operating license

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 05:26pm

RIYADH: European budget carrier Wizz Air is considering basing an airline in Saudi Arabia as part an agreement signed with the government this year to develop the kingdom’s aviation sector, its chief executive said in an interview on Thursday.

Wizz Air, which said in May it would explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, announced on Thursday it was launching direct flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from 11 European cities starting early next year, including from Rome, Milan and Vienna.

“The scope of … exploring opportunities in the country may go beyond being an inbound carrier and may also involve making direct investments,” CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters from Riyadh.

He said that included considering applying for an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) in Saudi Arabia to base an airline there, without saying when a decision could be made on the AOC.

A Saudi license could allow a subsidiary or joint venture to operate domestic services in the kingdom, which has a population of about 36 million. It could also operate international flights that start in Saudi Arabia, opening up access to new markets.

Wizz Air to resume flights from UAE to Russia in October

Wizz Air, whose main operations are in central and eastern Europe, has AOCs in Hungary and the United Kingdom. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a branded joint venture between the airline and an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, has a United Arab Emirates AOC.

Saudi Arabia liberalised its tourism industry in 2019, aiming to make it significantly easier for foreigners to visit the kingdom, which had been relatively closed off for many decades.

The move to open up the country is part of a push under its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to develop the economy into a regional trade hub and lessen its dependence on oil.

“This country is on the move. The country is transforming itself. It’s very ambitious … we want to be part of it,” Varadi said.

He also said despite there being a significant commercial risk in launching the flights, he believed there would be strong demand for travel from Europe to Saudi Arabia, and from the kingdom to Europe.

Saudi Arabia Wizz Air Saudi operating license

Comments

1000 characters

Europe’s Wizz Air considering a Saudi operating license

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

India’s NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Read more stories