AGL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
EPCL 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.33%)
FCCL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
OGDC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
TRG 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
UNITY 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,311 Decreased By -42 (-0.96%)
BR30 15,705 Decreased By -128.5 (-0.81%)
KSE100 42,969 Decreased By -369 (-0.85%)
KSE30 16,312 Decreased By -214.9 (-1.3%)
Aug 25, 2022
Australian stocks end higher on broad-based gains

Reuters Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 12:56pm

Australian shares ended higher on Thursday, driven by broad-based gains across sectors and in tandem with global sentiment, as focus shifts to the US Federal Reserve’s comments at an upcoming annual conference.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.7% higher at 7048.1 points at the close of trade.

The benchmark rose 0.5% on Wednesday.

“Overall macro picture remains heavy on the Jackson Hole symposium, as the market watches for commentary from US Federal Reserve chair Powell and any hints on the overall Fed rhetoric for the next rate hike,” said Azeem Sheriff, market analyst at CMC Markets.

The commentary will have an impact on other global equity markets, especially if the measures discussed are not seen as sufficient to tackle the high inflationary environment in the US, he added.

Miners and mining sub-index rose 0.7%, adding gains for the third straight session, with sector giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbing between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Additionally, banking stocks gained 0.8% with the so-called “Big Four” banks trading in positive territory.

Gold stocks emerged as the top gainer on benchmark, jumping 2.7% on firmer bullion prices, while technology stocks added 0.2%, tracking strong overseas peers.

Energy stocks too reacted to higher oil prices, rising 1.6%.

Australian shares snap two days of losses aided by resources stocks

Bucking the trend, Whitehaven Coal slipped 1.3% as it flagged higher unit costs for next year, after posting a record profit in fiscal year 2022.

Airliner Qantas Airways added over 7%, after it said it will buy back up to A$400 million ($278.64 million) of shares as travel demand rebounds.

Further, fund manager Pendal Group gained over 8% after it accepted a sweetened take over bid from larger rival Perpetual Ltd.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% lower at 11,627.1.

Australian shares

