LHC suspends amount of FPA qua petitioners

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 07:01am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suspended the amount of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) qua petitioners and asked them to pay only outstanding electricity bills for the month of July within the due date.

The court also issued notices to the respondents for September 14 and directed the registrar office to club all other similar petitions on the next hearing.

The court passed the order on the petitions filed by Muhammad Sadiq and others challenging the recovery of the FPA in the electricity bills for the month of July, 2022.

SC moved against FAC hike

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the misconceived statutory interpretation of tariff determination framework by the National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) while calculating and charging of FPA on the basis of unverified data resulted in defective exercise of the regulator.

The counsel said that the respondent charged the FPA by violating its legal and regulatory mandate in breach of the constitution as the same is in violation of Articles 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10-A, 14, 18 and 25 of the Constitution.

He asked the court to suspend the recovery of the FPA through the electricity bills till the disposal of the petitions.

