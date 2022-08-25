AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK to visit ATC today for bail in terrorism case

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to approach an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in person today (Thursday) seeking bail in a terrorism case registered against him by the ruling coalition.

Last week, a first investigation report (FIR) was registered against the PTI chairman at Margalla police station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at the party’s Islamabad rally on August 20.

Following this, Khan approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar, granted him protective bail till August 25.

In a video message shared on PTI’s official Twitter handle, Babar Awan, the counsel for the PTI chairman, said that the PTI chief had chaired a meeting of the party’s legal committee on Wednesday in which it was decided that an application seeking the ex-prime minister’s bail would be filed in an ATC.

“Imran Khan will go there himself,” he said, adding that both the local and international media had been asking about the matter.

“This fake case […] in which there was neither a blast nor a Kalashnikov [rifle] used […] and the police built up charges of terrorism, destroying Pakistan’s narrative developed over the last 20 years against terrorism”, he added.

He further said that the international media, human rights organisations and even the United Nations had expressed concern over the registration of terrorism case against the former prime minister.

“We will all go together tomorrow,” he added.

In his speech at a rally in the capital, the PTI chief had said he would take legal actions against the inspector general police and his deputy for “torturing” his chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill, as well as the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Zeba Chaudhry, who gave the Islamabad police a 48-hour physical remand of Gill despite knowing the police tortured him.

This prompted the government to register a case against Khan under the draconian anti-terrorism law for “threatening” the police and the female magistrate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ATC PTI Imran Khan terrorism case

Comments

1000 characters

IK to visit ATC today for bail in terrorism case

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

‘Get ready for my call’, Imran tells supporters

Read more stories