Ravi Urban Development Authority Amendment Bill passed

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed Ravi Urban Development Authority Amendment Bill by majority vote. The bill was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat. Raja Basharat moved the motion for the suspension of the rules and sought the approval of the Ravi Urban Development Authority Amendment Bill.

Earlier, the House also passed the resolution with majority in favour of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid presented a resolution expressing solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan against the cases registered against Imran Khan.

