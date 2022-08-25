AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
Relief for flood victims: Martin Dow sets up medical camps in Balochistan, KP and Punjab

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:09am

KARACHI: The Martin Dow Group, a leading multinational pharmaceutical company of Pakistan, has set up medical camps in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — particularly in areas of DG Khan, DI Khan, Tank, Quetta and Pishin — to provide relief to people affected by recent rains and floods.

The primary goal of the exercise is to provide the victims with on-ground medical assistance.

Expressing his views about the camps, Chairman of the Martin Dow Group Ali Akhai said: “At this time of heavy challenges where floods have caused havoc and destruction across the length and breadth of Pakistan, it has always been our responsibility to come forward and help our countrymen.”

He further stated: “The relief activities carried out by us are in line with our vision to be an active contributor to the social causes.”

The camps are providing relief to about 300 patients daily and the women and children among them are being treated by specially assigned doctors, according to an official statement.

Medicines are being prescribed under the supervision of a panel of doctors that includes specialists. To facilitate the victims, clean drinking water is also being made available at the camps.

