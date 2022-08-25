KPEZDMC, INU ink MoU to strengthen academia-industry linkages

PESHAWAR: A ceremony for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and Iqra National University (INU) was held at the head office of KPEZDMC here on Wednesday.

The aim of the MoU was to strengthen the ties between academia and industry for the enrichment of the organisations and students. KPEZDMC was represented by CEO Javed Iqbal while Vice Chancellor Dr Shah Jehan was leading the INU team.

According to the MoU, KPEZDMC will provide technical support to students of INU in their final year projects, material testing and joint research ventures, and liaising with the industries in the economic zones.

Furthermore, both the parties will do collaborative efforts in professional and technical skill development of their respective staff. KPEZDMC staff will also deliver guest lectures to INU students and will also help in reducing the gap between the academia and industry.

Both parties believe that the close cooperation between the two organizations would greatly benefit the academia and industry by professional and technical skill enhancement of students through internship and job placement initiatives.

