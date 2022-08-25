AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2022 06:09am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd #  19-Aug-22    25-Aug-22                                   25-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     23-Aug-22    25-Aug-22    25% (ii)         19-Aug-22
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd (Preference)                  23-Aug-22    25-Aug-22    3.7% (ii)        19-Aug-22
Meezan Bank Ltd                   24-Aug-22    26-Aug-22    17.50%(ii),10%B  22-Aug-22
Waves Home Appliances Ltd         22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22    NIL                            29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd ***     22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd         22-Aug-22    29-Aug-22    NIL                            29-Aug-22
Millat Tractors Ltd #             23-Aug-22    29-Aug-22                                   29-Aug-22
The United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd                   25-Aug-22    29-Aug-22    15% (ii)         23-Aug-22
Fauji Foods Ltd #                 24-Aug-22    30-Aug-22                                   30-Aug-22
Engro Corporation Ltd             29-Aug-22    30-Aug-22    110% (ii)        25-Aug-22
Worldcall Telecom Ltd             23-Aug-22    31-Aug-22    NIL                            31-Aug-22
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd
Term Finance                      25-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-1   26-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       30-Aug-22    31-Aug-22    500% (ii)        26-Aug-22
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            30-Aug-22    1-Sep-22     15% (ii)         26-Aug-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd              27-Aug-22    2-Sep-22
Pakistan International Container  31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22     50% (ii)         29-Aug-22
Allied Bank Ltd                   31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22     20% (ii)         29-Aug-22
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       31-Aug-22    2-Sep-22     20% (i)          29-Aug-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                  1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     15% (i)          30-Aug-22
Pakgen Power Ltd                  1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     15% (i)          30-Aug-22
MCB Bank Ltd                      1-Sep-22     3-Sep-22     40% (ii)         30-Aug-22
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                           30-Aug-22    6-Sep-22
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd          31-Aug-22    6-Sep-22     100% (F)         29-Aug-22      6-Sep-22
EFU General Insurance Ltd         7-Sep-22     7-Sep-22     15% (ii)         5-Sep-22
Ados Pakistan Ltd #               1-Sep-22     8-Sep-22                                     8-Sep-22
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd        4-Sep-22     10-Sep-22                                   10-Sep-22
Hascol Petroleum Ltd              7-Sep-22     13-Sep-22    Nil                            13-Sep-22
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd           7-Sep-22     14-Sep-22    NIL                            14-Sep-22
Attock Petroleum Ltd              14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    300% (F)25% (B)  12-Sep-22     20-Sep-22
Attock Refinery Ltd               14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    100% (F)         12-Sep-22     20-Sep-22
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            14-Sep-22    20-Sep-22    500% (F)         12-Sep-22     20-Sep-22
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd #      14-Sep-22    21-Sep-22                                   21-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) BANKAL
FALAH LTD                         11-Sep-22    25-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd  20-Sep-22    26-Sep-22    280% (F),15% B   16-Sep-22     26-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          20-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    200% (F)         16-Sep-22     27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  21-Sep-22    27-Sep-22    150% (F)         19-Sep-22     27-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd                  20-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    NIL                            28-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd               21-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    65% (F),15% B    19-Sep-22     28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    620% (F)         20-Sep-22     28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   22-Sep-22    28-Sep-22    10% B            20-Sep-22     28-Sep-22
International Steels Ltd          21-Sep-22    29-Sep-22    45 (F)           19-Sep-22     29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd      21-Sep-22    30-Sep-22    60% (F)          19-Sep-22     30-Sep-22
Nishat Power Ltd                  11-10-2022   18-10-2022   25% (F)          07-10-2022   18-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd             12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150% (F)         10-10-2022   19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15% (F)          10-10-2022   19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2022   20-10-2022   NIL                           20-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                     17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10% (F)          13-10-2022   24-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             19-10-2022   25-10-2022   NIL              17-10-2022   25-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd #                                                                        10-Aug-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares

and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the shareholders

will get 780 shares of NCPL *

