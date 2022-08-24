AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India name Laxman interim head coach for T20 Asia Cup

AFP Published 24 Aug, 2022 08:23pm

NEW DELHI: Former batter VVS Laxman will be the interim head coach of the Indian side for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s cricket board said Wednesday.

The Twenty20 tournament begins on Saturday, with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.

India’s first match is a blockbuster clash against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Laxman will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a news release.

Laxman, who heads India’s National Cricket Academy, had also travelled with the Indian team for the recent one-day series in Zimbabwe.

Dravid will join the team in UAE once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team.

The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, assembled in the UAE on Tuesday for the six-nation tournament, which also serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October.

Laxman has linked up with the squad along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare, the BCCI statement added.

India uae Twenty20 Test cricket Pakistan Qatar relations Asia Cup VVS Laxman

Comments

1000 characters

India name Laxman interim head coach for T20 Asia Cup

Terrorism case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad ATC to seek bail

Third successive loss: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Brent oil holds above $100 a barrel on potential OPEC cuts

Pakistan’s REER falls to 93.2 in July

FCA waiver on households applies to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity: Dastgir

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

Play Tests not T20s in business, IT sector stalwarts advise startups

Pakistan's current account deficit shrinks massively to $1.21bn in July

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Karachi local bodies elections postponed due to rains

Read more stories