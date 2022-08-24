AGL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
JGB 10-year yields edge higher as investors brace for Jackson Hole

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:53pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond benchmark 10-year yields edged higher on Wednesday amid caution that US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would strike a hawkish tone at the central bank’s Jackson Hole symposium, beginning Thursday.

A rise in US Treasury yields overnight to multi-week highs added some selling pressure. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan purchase operations for medium- to long-term JGBs saw limited demand.

“The result was on the weak side, though not to the extent that it impacted the broader market,” said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

“With rising overseas yields as the backdrop, the impulse is to sell.”

Japan’s 10-year yield hits one-month high after US yield surge

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.220%, and the five-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.015%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to 149.7.

However, the two-year JGB yield eased 0.5 basis point to -0.095%.

In the super-long zone, 20-year yields were flat at 0.830%, and 30-year yields were unchanged at 1.150%.

