AGL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.47%)
ANL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.54%)
AVN 85.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.16%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 64.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.8%)
FCCL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
GGGL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 19.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.39%)
TRG 98.49 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
UNITY 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.78%)
WAVES 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,357 Increased By 7.3 (0.17%)
BR30 15,866 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,354 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,540 Increased By 48.7 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB’s Rehn sees several benefits to possible digital euro

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 01:46pm

HELSINKI: A possible digital euro currency, which the European Central Bank is studying, could have several benefits such as facilitating cross-border payments and providing a digital monetary anchor, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

The investigation phase for the digital euro is expected to be concluded in October 2023, Rehn said in a speech at the University of California, published on Wednesday.

The ECB would then decide whether to start building a digital euro, Rehn said.

He saw several possible benefits to the idea of introducing a central bank digital currency, such as expanding the availability of central bank money to include payments between ordinary people from transactions between banks only.

ECB steps in as banks dip toes in crypto pool

“A digital euro would give people an additional choice about how to pay and would make it easier to do so in an increasingly digital economy,” Rehn said.

He said existing private crypto-assets’ limitations were “structural”, due to their volatile prices and vulnerability to cyber risks.

“A digital native form of safe central bank money could enhance stability by providing the neutral trusted settlement layer in the future financial system,” Rehn said, echoing recent comments by US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard.

In June, the Fed finished a four-month public consultation period seeking opinions on the idea of introducing a digital dollar, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaking in favour of it.

Euro US Federal Reserve California Olli Rehn ECB's

Comments

1000 characters

ECB’s Rehn sees several benefits to possible digital euro

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

Read more stories