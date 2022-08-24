AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Monitoring Desk Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

KARACHI: The United Nations (UN) chief Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he is “aware” of the recent terrorism charges against PTI chief Imran Khan and has called for an “impartial legal process”.

The ex-prime minister was booked in a terrorism case on Sunday for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally that drew a strong reaction from the federal government.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in response to a question during a press briefing on Monday, said the UN chief was “aware” of the charges brought against Imran and emphasised the “need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process”.

IHC forms larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

“The secretary general urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he said.

