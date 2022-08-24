PTA renews CMPak licence for AJK, G-B

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed the cellular mobile licence of CMPak (Zong) for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan to continue/expand its NGMS services in the region.

The PTA has received 50 percent of the total prescribed license renewal fee of US 17.5 million dollars i.e. Rs 1.87 billion (equivalent to US 8.76 million dollars) from CMPak (Zong), said the authority.

The remaining amount will be paid in 10 equal annual installments.

The license renewal event, held at the PTA Headquarters, was attended by senior management of the PTA, the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), and the CMPak.

