Aug 24, 2022
Technology

PTA renews CMPak licence for AJK, G-B

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed the cellular mobile licence of CMPak (Zong) for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan to continue/expand its NGMS services in the region.

The PTA has received 50 percent of the total prescribed license renewal fee of US 17.5 million dollars i.e. Rs 1.87 billion (equivalent to US 8.76 million dollars) from CMPak (Zong), said the authority.

The remaining amount will be paid in 10 equal annual installments.

The license renewal event, held at the PTA Headquarters, was attended by senior management of the PTA, the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), and the CMPak.

PTA GB zong AJK PTA renews CMPak licence NGMS services

