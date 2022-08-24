Forensic examination of Gill’s mobile, satellite phones likely

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have decided to send the mobile and satellite phones recovered from the room of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and party chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, who is in police custody in a sedition case, for forensic examination.

A police team headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi raided and searched Gill’s residence at Parliament Lodges in his presence. The police recovered a mobile phone, a satellite phone, a pistol, wallets, ATM cards, a USB, and some other documents from his residence.

Gill, who was handcuffed, while talking to the media during the raid claimed the weapon did not belong to him. It might be his security guard’s pistol or someone intentionally placed it there, he said.

Police sources said that the investigators after fulfilling legal formalities have decided to send the mobile and satellite phones recovered from Gill’s room for forensic examination.

Police have also started an investigation to verify the ownership of the pistol recovered from Gill’s room, they said, adding that if the ownership of the pistol is not verified then another case will be registered against Gill.

Sources said that the police also took Gill to Punjab House where he used to keep one room.

The police will also take the accused to a house owned by his friend or relative, they said.

Judicial magistrate Malik Aman on August 22 extended Gill’s physical remand for two days and directed police to produce the accused before it on August 24 (today) at 1pm.

