Minister inaugurates SSWMB in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and focal person for rain emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, talking to the media near Latifabad Boulevard Mall, the information minister said earlier it was decided that Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) would be inaugurated on September 9 but keeping in view the current situation of recent heavy rains and cleanliness in the city, the chief minister directed the board to work from today (Tuesday).

"Alhamdulillah, with the collaboration of Pak Eltish, the work of lifting large heaps of garbage has been started in Hyderabad,” he said.

Sharjeel said that from September 9, the work of collecting garbage from houses and streets would also be started which would be dumped at the landfill site near Lunikot and MullaKatiyar.

Regarding the current situation of rains, the minister said there were breaches in the embankments of Rahuki Canal on Monday night and he had to rush there personally and got them filled under his supervision till 4 am.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the chief minister were visiting all the districts of Sindh province and monitoring the rainfall situation across the province while members of provincial cabinet also were on the field to supervise relief and rescue activities in rain-affected areas.

He said the situation in Sindh was not good due to heavy rains as urban and rural areas were inundated. To a question, the information minister said the chief minister had spoken to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for financial assistance and the federal government had assured that financial assistance would be provided under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Income Support Programme to the people who had suffered losses and houses would be constructed for the displaced persons by the government.

He said rain-affected people were being provided tents and cooked food adding that encroachments had also been removed to ensure the drainage of rainwater from not only Latifabad but from all urban and rural areas. To a question, he said Imran Khan had the support of countries like Israel and India who wanted to see unstable Pakistan, "I ask the people and institutions not to come under his pressure, the country cannot afford any mischief and conspiracy at this time, even now Imran Khan was getting facilities based on fear which there is no need to be afraid of," he added.

MNA Tariq Ali Shah Jamot, MPA AbdulJabbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator Hyderabad Fakhir Shakir were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on 5th consecutive day remained present in the rain-affected areas of District Hyderabad today to monitor the situation of rains, drainage work and relief and rescue activities. He during his visit to his constituency Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) visited Mir Colony of Tando Jam, Main Tando Jam City, Malakand Chowk and relief camp set up for the rain-affected people in Taluk Hyderabad (Rural) and met the affected families there and also directed the concerned officers to ensure the provision of food and other basic facilities to affected people and assured them of all possible help from Sindh Government. Besides visiting UC Sanon Gopang, he also visited various villages of Taluka Rural and inspected the drainage of rainwater and other rain-related issues. During his visit to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the village Bader Memon, Pisakhi, Haji Ibrahim where he was informed by the rain-affected people about their collapsed houses, problems of plenty of mosquitoes, food shortage and other issues on which the Sindh Information Minister directed the officers to immediately provide tents and cooked food to the displaced persons.

