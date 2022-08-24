Men’s pre-season cricket camp for 2022-23 starts

LAHORE: The pre-season camp for the 2022-23 domestic men’s season commenced at the respective cricket centres of the six cricket associations on Tuesday.

The preliminary squads of Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will train at Bugti Stadium, Quetta, LCCA ground, Lahore, Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, House of Northern, Islamabad, Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi and Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan, respectively, till August 25.

These squads have been finalised by the national men’s selector, Muhammad Wasim, in consultation with the associations and the final line-ups for the National T20, which begins from 30th August, and Cricket Associations T20, commencing 2nd September, will be announced on the last day of the camp.

The players and officials part of the ongoing Kashmir Premier League will join their sides when they arrive in Rawalpindi and Quetta on 26th August. The camps at six centres will be conducted by the coaches part of National High Performance Centre panel.

