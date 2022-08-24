AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
Pakistani investors invited to initiate JVs with UAE businesses

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

LAHORE: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zaabi has asked the Pakistani investors to start working on initiating joint ventures for investment in various sectors in the UAE.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House on Tuesday. Various issues of mutual interest including increasing bilateral trade and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

“The UAE wants to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including health, education, agriculture, biotechnology, food security,” the UAE diplomat said. “Pakistani community is playing an important role in the economy and development of the UAE for years,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said Pakistan’s relations with the UAE are built on strong foundations based on mutual love and respect at the government and public levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilateral trade Muhammad Balighur Rehman Pakistani investors Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Saleem Al Zaabi UAE businesses

