AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Some Kia and Hyundai SUVs should be parked outside over fire risk

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 08:08pm

WASHINGTON: Owners of some Hyundai and Kia SUVs that were recently recalled over fire risks should park their vehicles outside and away from homes until their cars are repaired, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

The South Korean automakers last week recalled thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2022, citing a risk of fire while parked or driving due a trailer hitch issue.

There are no confirmed fires, crashes or injured related to the issue, and a repair has not yet been identified, the department said in a consumer alert.

“An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off,” the consumer alert said.

Sazgar Engineering to roll out locally-assembled Haval units this month

Once a repair is available, affected vehicle owners will be notified to bring their SUVs to a Hyundai or Kia dealer, the consumer alert said.

The recalls involved 245,030 Hyundai Palisade and 36,417 Kia Telluride vehicles, the consumer alert added.

Representatives for Hyundai and Kia in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hyundai Kia KIA cars price Hyundai cars price

Comments

1000 characters

Some Kia and Hyundai SUVs should be parked outside over fire risk

PM Shehbaz announces waiving fuel charge adjustment for 17mn power consumers

Rupee closes with 0.46% fall, settles at 217.66

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

KSE-100 rises 1.26% on interest rate clarity

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

EU to provide €350,000 to assist Pakistan's flood victims

Oil jumps above $3/bbl on possible OPEC+ supply tightening

Pakistan’s exports to China increase nearly 12% in Jan-July

Keep politics aside, focus on people affected by rains: Zardari

Read more stories