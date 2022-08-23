AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,369 Increased By 542.7 (1.27%)
KSE30 16,490 Increased By 258.1 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financial, healthcare stocks drag Australian shares to near three-week low

Reuters Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 02:46pm

Australian shares extended losses on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and healthcare stocks, but gains in mining and energy stocks on firm commodity prices capped losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% lower at 6,961.8 points at the close of trade, hitting its lowest level since August 3.

The index ended 1% lower on Monday. Global sentiment was subdued as investors awaited policy cues from US Federal Reserve chair’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers on Friday, while a spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession.

Financials were the top laggards on the benchmark, falling for the fourth straight session after shedding 2.1%.

All of the so-called “Big Four” banks trading in negative territory.

While one cannot pin-point a specific reason, but higher bond yields in the wake of anxieties around Fed’s further rate hikes can be one cause for financials, said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer, Kalkine Group.

Additionally, healthcare stocks fell 1.7%, with biomedical giant CSL Ltd shedding 2%.

Capping losses, the export centric-miners and mining sub-index edged higher, with sector giants BHP Group adding 0.3%.

China’s iron ore and steel prices rose after the government’s latest benchmark lending rate cuts boosted sentiment, with the demand outlook also set to improve ahead of the peak season for construction steel.

Similarly, energy and gold stocks rose 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively, buoyed by gains in oil and bullion prices.

Australian shares post worst day in six weeks in sector-wide selloff

Energy sector majors Santos Ltd and Woodside Energy Group jumped 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively, while Australia’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining rose 0.7%.

Boral Ltd rose more than 2%, even as the cement products maker said its annual underlying profit fell by a third, as it met its guidance.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1% lower at 11,643.21.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Financial, healthcare stocks drag Australian shares to near three-week low

Relief operation continues as rains, floods wreak havoc in Balochistan

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 400 points after MPC maintains key interest rate

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

UN chief calls for independent, impartial legal process against Imran

Oil climbs as tight supply moves back into focus

Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India: report

PTA says internet services now working normally in Pakistan

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Ordinance promulgated: Amended tax laws come into force

Read more stories