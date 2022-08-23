AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
AVN 84.86 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.74%)
BOP 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 79.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FFL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.39%)
LOTCHEM 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.27%)
OGDC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.58%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.88%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.78%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 79.5 (1.86%)
BR30 15,904 Increased By 212.9 (1.36%)
KSE100 43,339 Increased By 512.5 (1.2%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 216 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s Mirza pulls out of US Open with tendon injury

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 10:57am

India’s Sania Mirza on Tuesday announced her withdrawal from the US Open because of a torn tendon, adding that the injury would lead to a change in her retirement plans.

The 35-year-old, who in January announced that she would be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, said she had picked up the injury while competing at the Canadian Open this month.

After reaching the semi-finals of the women’s doubles in Toronto alongside partner Madison Keys, Mirza also played at last week’s Cincinnati Open.

“I just have some not so great news,” the six-times Grand Slam doubles champion wrote on her Instagram story.

“I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon.

Life in exile ‘really hard’ for Ukrainian badminton player Ulitina

“I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of US Open.

This isn’t ideal and it’s terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted.“

The 2022 US Open will begin on Aug. 29 and will end on Sept. 11.

US Open Canadian Open Cincinnati Open Sania Mirza

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Mirza pulls out of US Open with tendon injury

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories