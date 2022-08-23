AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
AVN 84.93 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.82%)
BOP 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
EPCL 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FFL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.39%)
LOTCHEM 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.45%)
OGDC 84.41 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.65%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.93%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.29%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.87 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.75%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
BR100 4,347 Increased By 80.7 (1.89%)
BR30 15,908 Increased By 217.1 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,349 Increased By 522.3 (1.22%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 221.1 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ‘deeply concerned’ about violence on Syria-Turkey border

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2022 09:48am

WASHINGTON: Washington is “deeply concerned” about a recent flare-up of violence along Syria’s northern border with Turkey, a State Department spokesman said Monday.

“The United States is deeply concerned about recent attacks along Syria’s northern border and urges all parties to maintain ceasefire lines,” said spokesman Ned Price, days after increased bombardments in the area reportedly killed at least 21 civilians – including children.

“We deplore the civilian casualties in Al-Bab, Hasakah, and elsewhere,” said Price, adding that the United States remained committed “to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and a political resolution to the Syrian conflict.”

The recent bloodshed came against a backdrop of increased tensions pitting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies.

11 dead in Turkish strikes on Syria border post: monitor

On Friday, Kurdish authorities said that a pre-dawn strike by a Turkish drone hit “a training centre for young girls” in the Shmouka area near Hasakeh in the northeast, killing four children and wounding 11.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor with a broad network of sources on the ground, confirmed the toll.

In Al-Bab, a town under the control of Syrian factions loyal to Ankara, “artillery fire on a market by pro-regime forces killed 17 civilians – including six children – and wounded another 35,” the Observatory said.

An AFP correspondent said the strike on the town near the Syria-Turkey border had ripped through a market, describing it as a jumble of body parts, strewn vegetables and mangled handcarts.

Syria United States ISIS Ned Price UN-Turkey Syria’s northern border Syria-Turkey border Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces

Comments

1000 characters

US ‘deeply concerned’ about violence on Syria-Turkey border

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories