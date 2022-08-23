AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report from the Ministry of Power regarding complaints by consumers of inflated electricity bills.

The prime minister chaired an emergency meeting on complaints regarding electricity bills Monday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir, Special Assistant Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

Miftah vows to remove some taxes from electricity bills

The prime minister issued instructions to the concerned authorities to prepare a detailed report and submit recommendations on a priority basis on the public complaints regarding electricity bills.

An official said that the meeting was convened following protests by consumers on inflated electricity bills.

