PPP leader granted pre-arrest bail in corruption scam

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in a corruption scam.

A three-member judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the bail petition of the former federal minister of Sports.

Advocate Munir Malik, representing the PPP leader pleaded the bench to grant bail to his client as he was cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the investigations. The court accepted the plea and granted bail against submission of surety bonds.

The NAB has filed a reference against Jakhrani pertaining to misuse of authority and misappropriation of government funds by violating the codal formalities for payments to contractors in development schemes in Khairpur and Jacobabad, allegedly causing a loss to the national exchequer to the tune of Rs310 million.

