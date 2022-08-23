AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-polio campaign begins in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

LAHORE: The Lahore police have placed the services of more than 1,200 officers at the disposal of the city district administration for providing a foolproof security cover to polio workers.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that a seven-day anti-polio campaign was started in the city by the Punjab government on Monday. He said that as many as 6,360 polio workers will take part in the anti-polio campaign and over 1,200 police officers have been deployed for their protection.

He said the polio workers will administer vaccination drops to children under the age of five, adding that there are around 169 union councils, including 37 in City Division, 17 in Civil Lines, 33 in Model Town, 23 in Sadar, 19 in Iqbal Town and in 40 in Cantt Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Anti polio campaign Ghulam Mehmood Dogar

Comments

1000 characters

Anti-polio campaign begins in Lahore

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories