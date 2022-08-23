Anti-polio campaign begins in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore police have placed the services of more than 1,200 officers at the disposal of the city district administration for providing a foolproof security cover to polio workers.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said that a seven-day anti-polio campaign was started in the city by the Punjab government on Monday. He said that as many as 6,360 polio workers will take part in the anti-polio campaign and over 1,200 police officers have been deployed for their protection.

He said the polio workers will administer vaccination drops to children under the age of five, adding that there are around 169 union councils, including 37 in City Division, 17 in Civil Lines, 33 in Model Town, 23 in Sadar, 19 in Iqbal Town and in 40 in Cantt Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022