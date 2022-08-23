AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
NBP signs agreement to provide banking facilities to PIA employees

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed an agreement for “Employee Banking” for provision of banking facilities to PIA employees.

Under the aforementioned arrangement, NBP will facilitate PIA employees to meet their financial needs through provision of its wide range of assets and liabilities products under the preferred service mode.

The arrangement offers concessional rates and dedicated services designed to address the financial needs of PIA employees. This inter alia includes offering concessional rates to PIA employees on NBP liabilities and consumer assets products and services.

The agreement was signed by Tauqeer Mazhar (SEVP / Group Chief – Retail Banking Group, NBP) and Amos Nadeem (CFO, PIA). PIA CEO (AVM Muhammad Amir Hayat) and other senior executives of NBP and PIA witnessed the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tauqeer termed the arrangement as mutually beneficial for both the organizations as it will further strengthen NBP’s partnership with PIA. NBP is capitalizing on its large corporate relationships by offering specialized priority services and awareness sessions for the employees of large corporates like PIA to help its employees meet their personal banking/financing needs. We are bringing banking to employees’ workplace for facilitation and better customer service.

NBP is presently offering a wide range of consumer financing products that inter alia include “Personal Loans”, “Financing against Gold”, “House Loans” and “Auto Loans”. The bank holds lion’s share in the category of personal loans.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chief Financial Officer of PIA, Amos Nadeem said that PIA being the national flag carrier has always been at the forefront to adapt to global technological advances and transformation in the aviation sector. PIA considers its employees as its assets and believes investing in them to achieve its mission.

NBP PIA employees Employee Banking Tauqeer Mazhar

