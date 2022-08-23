AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Technology

Huawei director sheds light on fast-paced digital transformation

Press Release Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

LAHORE: Addressing carriers in the industry and advising them on how to adapt to the fast-paced digital transformation the world is witnessing, David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board of Huawei, delivered a keynote speech titled “Innovation, Lighting up the 5.5G Era”, covering the opportunity for carriers to adopt 5.5G and the industry’s innovation roadmap for the next five to ten years.

Huawei proposed 5.5G for the first time at the 11th Global Mobile Broadband Forum in 2020, and F5.5G (or fixed 5.5G) at the Global Analyst Summit this April. Since then, the industry has been simmering with new ideas and best practices Wang added that looking ahead to 2025, the sheer diversity and magnitude of network service requirements will create huge new market potential. He said: “we’re here to discuss these opportunities with operators and industry partners, and explore the innovations we need to help pave the way for 5.5G.”

Wang also highlighted the features of 5.5G, creating new value for digital life and development.

huawei digital transformation ICT Infrastructure Global Mobile Broadband Forum

