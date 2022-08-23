Social media activist Farooqui arrested in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Youtuber and social media activist Jameel Farooqui has been arrested in Karachi for making false allegations against Islamabad Police related to the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The Islamabad Police, in a statement on Monday, said that Jameel Farooqui was taken into custody after a case was filed against him at the Ramna Police Station.

According to the police, he had falsely accused the Islamabad Police in his Vlog that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Shahbaz Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated and false allegations, the statement added.