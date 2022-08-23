AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IK denies having prior knowledge of Gill’s statement

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday plainly said that he had no idea about the statement made by his chief of staff – Dr Shahbaz Gill – which led to his arrest for allegedly inciting mutiny in the military.

Speaking at a seminar on the “independence of the judiciary”, he said that Gill later informed him about the comments he had made.

Khan, during the speech, said that Gill was taken into custody without any arrest warrants, adding “Gill was stripped naked and his pictures were taken”.

The former prime minister said that the female magistrate found out from the report that Gill was tortured, but she approved his physical remand.

In the same breath, he said that people came out on the streets last night, otherwise, the “fascist regime” could have resorted to torture him as it did with Gill.

“If they had succeeded to arrest me like Shahbaz Gill, they could have also tortured me,” he added.

Khan said that great things can be done by a free man and not by a slave, adding that if there is no justice in a society, there can be no prosperity in society.

He reiterated that the female magistrate should have at least checked that Shahbaz Gill was tortured but instead she granted physical remand to the police.

“The PTI is fighting a battle for the future of Pakistan, establishing the rule of law in the country is the future of the country,” he added.

He said that if the rule of law is not established in the country, “we cannot avoid economic disaster while all the development of Shehbaz Sharif was done in advertisements, the price of electricity was doubled, the common class is in a bad situation, the economy is shrinking and debts are increasing”.

Khan said that the awareness among people is not going to be controlled no matter how hard people try to stop it, adding the day is not far when Pakistan will be changed altogether where there will be prosperity, rule of law and justice for all.

Noted lawyers like Aitzaz Ahsan, Salman Akram Raja, and others also addressed the seminar.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that he had always been a great fan of Imran Khan, but “he uses religion too much in politics”.

“Imran Khan might be trying to compete with Maulana Fazlur Rehman [of the JUI-F] which is not good, as we all should refrain from using religion in politics as much as we can,” he added.

While responding to Ahsan’s objection, Khan said: “My neighbour Aitzaz Ahsan said that I use religion too much [in politics], but I would like to say that if Allah had not guided me, I could have stayed quiet. I was blessed with everything and if you are blessed there comes a responsibility.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Shahbaz Gill PTI Imran Khan Gill case

Comments

1000 characters

IK denies having prior knowledge of Gill’s statement

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories