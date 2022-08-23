AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Pakistan

Heavy machinery being used for rain water drainage: Qasim Naveed

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

HYDERABAD: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that heavy machinery has been brought from Karachi for drainage from the rain-affected areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district so that the city can be protected from rainwater. Relief can be provided.

He said the relief work of the rain-affected people has also been sped up. He said this today on the occasion of visiting various areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district, including Sheikh Bharkiv. Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Yasir Bhatti and officers of the Municipal Committee were also present on the occasion of the visit.

On this occasion, SACM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar reviewed the rainwater drainage works from the low-lying areas and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible. He said that on the instructions of Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, members of the Sindh Cabinet including the Chief Minister of Sindh were visiting the entire province to help the people and were supervising and monitoring the relief works.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

rain water drainage Qasim Naveed

