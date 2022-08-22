AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle injury

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 08:51pm

PARIS: World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues his recovery from torn ankle ligaments, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

Zverev, 25, has not played since the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

He left the court at Roland Garros in a wheelchair and subsequently underwent surgery to repair three torn ligaments in his right ankle.

The German lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem, having led by two sets, and reached the semi-finals last year.

He is still waiting for a maiden Grand Slam title, despite winning five Masters trophies and the ATP Finals twice.

His place in the main draw of the August 29-September 11 tournament will be taken by American Stefan Kozlov.

Zverev had played in 27 consecutive Grand Slams since his 2015 debut before the injury forced him to miss Wimbledon.

He has been named in Germany’s team for the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month.

Zverev might not be the only top-10 men’s player absent from the year’s final Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic is unlikely to be able to play because of his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid.

The 21-time major winner was forced out of last week’s Cincinnati Masters and Montreal earlier this month for the same reason.

US Open Alexander Zverev

Comments

1000 characters

Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle injury

IHC forms larger bench to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

Monetary policy: SBP keeps key interest rate unchanged at 15%

Rupee registers 0.93% fall against US dollar amid political noise

KSE-100 falls below 43,000 on monetary policy anticipation

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar on Tuesday

Bangladesh to cut school, office hours to save power

PM Shehbaz takes notice of skyrocketing electricity bills

Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

Default risk averted, but structural reforms essential for economy: Pasha

Oil falls 4% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand

Read more stories