AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Most major Gulf bourses ease on growth worries

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 08:48pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday on concerns that inflation-busting interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe will weaken the global economy.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policymakers at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in the week, with expectations growing of further rate hikes rather than a pivot to a more dovish policy.

A Reuters poll of economists forecast the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, with the risks skewed towards a higher peak.

The Qatari benchmark index dropped 1.2% with most of its stocks in negative territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was down 1.4%.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.3% lower, hit by a 1.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Emaar Properties said on Saturday it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Emaar said in a bourse filing its board has in principle approved the sale, which values Namshi at $335.2 million, as a divestment to a related party.

Major Gulf markets dip on oil weakness, inflation worries

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.4%, with telecoms firm e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications Group, dropping 1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to edge 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank.

However, the index’s gains were limited by a 1.2% fall in Saudi Aramco as the oil giant went ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 0.9%, with top lender Commercial International Bank retreating 2.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA firmed 0.1% to 12,560

ABU DHABI fell 0.4% to 10,041

DUBAI down 0.3% to 3,408

QATAR dropped 1.2% to 13,801

EGYPT lost 0.9% to 10,246

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,900

OMAN gained 0.3% to 4,617

KUWAIT added 0.5% to 8,659

