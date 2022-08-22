AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
AVN 82.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.65%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.26%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -65.9 (-1.52%)
BR30 15,699 Decreased By -281.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,926 Decreased By -344.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,259 Decreased By -140.1 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Russell, Boult among Big Bash’s ‘Platinum’ dozen

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 12:55pm

MELBOURNE: Australia’s Big Bash League has unveiled 12 marquee players for the first round of Sunday’s draft, including 10 who are likely to exit the tournament before the halfway stage to play in other Twenty20 leagues that will run concurrently in January.

Big-hitting Andre Russell joined fellow West Indians Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in the list of “Platinum” players up for grabs in the first round of the overseas draft, the league organisers announced on Monday.

Trent Boult, who recently surrendered his central contract with New Zealand Cricket prioritising Twenty20 leagues, is among the top players who will reportedly be paid A$340,000 ($234,566.00) each, no matter how many matches they play.

The list includes five Englishmen, among them Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and Pakistan’s Shadab Khan.

The eight-team league, which runs from Dec. 13 to Feb. 4, will vie for eyeballs with two new Twenty20 competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, both beginning in January.

Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder

Big Bash will also likely bid goodbye to 10 of these 12 “Platinum” players in late December as they have also signed up for one of the other two new leagues.

Struggling to retain its position in a crowded Twenty20 marketplace, Big Bash pulled off a major coup on Sunday when David Warner confirmed his first appearance in 10 seasons. His Australia team mate Glenn Maxwell had no doubt it was a major boost for the eight-team league.

“We know any time we can get those guys back playing, that makes a better product and makes it a better spectacle for everyone,” the all-rounder told reporters.

“It’s someone all the crowd knows and they can get behind and Davey’s a superstar of the T20 format and someone that everyone loves watching.” “Hopefully (the draft) will reinvigorate a bit of life into it,” Maxwell added.

Rashid Khan Shadab Khan New Zealand cricket Big Bash League Australia’s Twenty20 leagues Andre Russell

Comments

1000 characters

Russell, Boult among Big Bash’s ‘Platinum’ dozen

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories