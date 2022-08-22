Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russian forces pressed on with their offensive across several Ukrainian regions, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of the potential for more serious attacks ahead of Ukraine’s 31st anniversary of independence from Soviet rule.

Ukraine war pulls rug out from under world economy rebound

Fighting

In the eastern Bakhmut region, Russian forces inflicted damage from artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems in the areas of Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilogorivka settlements, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily update.

Russia said its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine’s southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

Dnipropetrovsk governor wrote on Telegram that Nikopol, which lies across the Dnipro river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a large fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 inhabitants.

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles, regional governor said on Telegram.