AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.39%)
AVN 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.54%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.12%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.25%)
OGDC 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.29%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.82%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,271 Decreased By -63.6 (-1.47%)
BR30 15,714 Decreased By -267.1 (-1.67%)
KSE100 42,937 Decreased By -333.3 (-0.77%)
KSE30 16,267 Decreased By -132 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.13-3/4

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 10:16am

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a resistance at $14.13-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.33-1/4 to $14.45-1/4 range.

The contract has managed to stabilize around a support at $13.82-1/2, and the lower trendline of a wedge. It may bounce towards the upper trendline.

The nature of the wedge remains unknown. It could turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern if the contract breaks $14.45-1/4, or a bearish pattern if the support at $13.82-1/2 is broken.

On the daily chart, the contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, which observes a set of projection levels.

China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, US imports up

The 38.2% and the 61.8% levels form a target zone from $14.52-1/2 to $14.99-3/4.

After the shallow correction on August 19, the contract is poised to break the resistance at $14.05-1/4 and rise towards $14.23-1/4.

Wheat soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.13-3/4

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories