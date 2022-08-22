CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.13-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a resistance at $14.13-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.33-1/4 to $14.45-1/4 range.

The contract has managed to stabilize around a support at $13.82-1/2, and the lower trendline of a wedge. It may bounce towards the upper trendline.

The nature of the wedge remains unknown. It could turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern if the contract breaks $14.45-1/4, or a bearish pattern if the support at $13.82-1/2 is broken.

On the daily chart, the contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, which observes a set of projection levels.

The 38.2% and the 61.8% levels form a target zone from $14.52-1/2 to $14.99-3/4.

After the shallow correction on August 19, the contract is poised to break the resistance at $14.05-1/4 and rise towards $14.23-1/4.