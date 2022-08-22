AGL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
Aug 22, 2022
Markets

Palm extends gains on rival oils’ strength, weaker ringgit

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 10:09am

JAKARTA: Malaysia’s benchmark palm oil futures extended gains to a second session on Monday, helped by stronger vegetable oils, a weaker ringgit, and supportive export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had risen 3.05% to 4,218 ringgit ($941.52) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm futures were higher “on the back of strong Dalian palm oil, good export data and a further weakening of the ringgit,” a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Dalian’s palm oil contract rose 3.35%, while its soyoil contract gained 1.91%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.41%.

Malaysian palm oil gains

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Meanwhile, the Malaysian ringgit weakened for a sixth straight session against the dollar, trading near its lowest level since 2016.

A weaker ringgit makes Malaysian palm oil more attractive for buyers with foreign currency.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 rose 9.1% to 728,165 tonnes from the same period in July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported a 3.8% drop.

Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,269 ringgit per tonne, as it has managed to hover above a support at 4,085 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

