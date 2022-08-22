AGL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
EFERT 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.2%)
EPCL 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
MLCF 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.46%)
OGDC 83.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.5%)
PAEL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.19%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.08%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
TREET 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.75%)
TRG 96.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.77%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,284 Decreased By -51.3 (-1.18%)
BR30 15,772 Decreased By -209.4 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,984 Decreased By -286.5 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,280 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research ASTL (Amreli Steels Limited) 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18%

Amreli: It’s all relative

BR Research Published 22 Aug, 2022 08:33am

Though earnings for Amreli Steel (PSX: ASTL) in FY22 fell by 3 percent, the company’s revenue and before-tax earnings performance show that it was delivering an excellent year until the very end when a super-tax was imposed amid very real inflationary pressures. In Q4 in fact, the company actually incurred a loss.

Revenue growth of 48 percent for Amreli was made possible by a strong volumetric increase. In 9MFY22, production grew 11 percent to over 290,000 with sales at more than 275,000 tons, growing 5 percent from the previous year period. In the last quarter, there was a shortfall in volumes but not because of the lack of demand, but because of filtering out debtors that had higher receivable days.

The overall growth during the year is surprising for sure as the same kind of growth in demand is not visible elsewhere in the construction industry. For context, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Large Scale Manufacturing data for production, billet volumes in the country grew 33 percent in FY22 compared to a decline in production of cement of 4 percent. High cost of construction has certainly dampened cement demand but steel production has persevered likely feeding into existing constructions happening in the commercial and public-sector projects. In Amreli’s case, majority of the demand is coming from Sindh as told by its management and only about a third of the demand comes from the north of the country (Punjab and KP). This is in line with cement as the commodity’s sales grew 9 percent during FY22 in the south versus a 3 percent decline in cement demand in the north.

The strong revenue growth was also a function of more frequent price hikes during the year. On average, revenue per ton sold during FY22 was 51 percent higher than that of last year which contributed to the top-line increase. However, margins dropped slightly during the year owing to high scrap prices in the international market, rupee depreciation and considerably high electricity tariffs that include increment in fuel adjustment charges.

Amreli’s overheads together with finance costs stand cumulatively at 8 percent of revenue which isn’t too different from last year. In value terms, finance costs grew 50 percent due to higher borrowing and increased interest rates.

Reduction in the prices of steel rebars with a slowdown in demand does not bode well for the future given that cost of borrowing is high and cost of production is pressing down hard on margins. Scrap prices holding stable and rupee appreciation may however improve the company’s positioning in the coming quarters if demand also remains at its current levels and does not drop dramatically.

steel bars Fuel Charges Adjustment Steel price Construction steel Amreli ASTL

Comments

1000 characters

Amreli: It’s all relative

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories