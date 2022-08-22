AGL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.65%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
EFERT 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.2%)
EPCL 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
MLCF 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.46%)
OGDC 83.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.5%)
PAEL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.19%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.08%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
TPLP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
TREET 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.75%)
TRG 96.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.77%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.84%)
WAVES 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,281 Decreased By -54.2 (-1.25%)
BR30 15,763 Decreased By -217.9 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,965 Decreased By -306.1 (-0.71%)
KSE30 16,273 Decreased By -125.6 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

APP Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 09:37am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have registered First Information Report (FIR) against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for terrorising police as well as judiciary in his speech at F-9 Park a day ago. Imran Khan has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally where he threatened top police officials and a female additional and sessions judge in his address.

According to the FIR registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday, under the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed, it has been stated that Imran Khan terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional and sessions judge in his address to a rally at F-9 Park.

The FIR reproduced the comments of PTI chairman where he spoke about the female judge as well as Islamabad police officials and warned them not to be spared.

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

It is to mention that Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police. Imran Khan threatened her by saying that she should prepare herself as action would be taken against her. He also warned IGP Islamabad and DIG that they both also would not be spared.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to terrorize the top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual(s) if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. It stated that country’s peace had been harmed and legal action should be pursued against accused and an exemplary punishment to be meted out.

Imran Khan FIR Islamabad police PTI chairman Anti Terrorism Act Margalla police station

Comments

1000 characters

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories