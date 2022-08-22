Recorded speeches to be aired with delay mechanism: PEMRA effectively bans live telecast of Imran’s speeches

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday clarified that it had imposed ban on live coverage of Imran Khan’s speeches on electronic media, but they could telecast recorded speeches with effective delay mechanism in line with PEMRA code of conduct 2015.

Earlier, the PEMRA had issued the prohibition order on telecast of live speeches of Imran Khan under section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.

According to the PEMRA statement, “It has been observed that chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging the state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity,” a statement from the regulatory authority read.

Pemra said that after analysing the content of Imran’s speech, it has been observed that the content was aired live by the license holder channels without effective time delay mechanism which was the violation provisions of PEMRA laws and in disobedience of judgements passed by the honourable courts.

“The competent authority i.e. Chairman PEMRA in view of the above mentioned background and reasons, in exercise of delegated powers of the Authority vested in Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits broadcast of live speech of Mr Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect,” it said.

The media watchdog, however, said that the recorded speeches of the former PM would only be permitted to be aired after effective delay mechanism put in place in order to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control in conformity with PEMRA laws.

“Furthermore, all satellite TV channels are directed to ensure that an impartial and independent Editorial Board be constituted as required under Clause 17 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015 in order to ensure that their platform is not used by anyone for uttering remarks in any manner which are contemptuous and against any state institution and hateful, prejudicial to law and order situation in the country (in any manner even repeatedly in programmes, talk shows, news bulletins).”

It warned of legal action as per PEMRA laws in case of any violation of the directives.