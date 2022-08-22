CM visits Matiari district to monitor relief efforts

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed that immediate provision of shelter, tents and ration to the rain affected people in Matiari district must be ensured.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review the rain situation in the district at Bhitshah Rest House.

Sindh Chief Minister is visiting rain affected districts of the province and also paid visit to Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Kha, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The chief minister directed to immediately provide food and drinking water to the victims who took shelter in government buildings, schools and relief camps in Matiari district.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed PDMA, District Administration and the Municipal authorities to ensure immediate drainage of rain water from flooded areas.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Adnan Rashid said that 144 mm of rain has fallen across the district, which displaced 20 thousand people.

The DC informed that 2 people have died and several others were injured due to the rain across the district while 7304 victims have so far been shifted to 73 relief camps established in Matiari, New Saeedabad and Hala.

Besides tents, mosquito nets, ration and the prepared food is also being provided to the rain victims, the DC informed the Chief Minister.

DC told the meeting that due to rain, 90 percent of the crop cultivated on 52520 acres of land across the district has been destroyed.

The meeting was informed that 203 cattle have perished across the district, causing severe loss to livestock farmers.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Sindh directed Rehabilitation Adviser Rasool Bakhsh Chandio to provide ration bags and tents to the victims of Matiari district.

Syed Murad Ali Shah asked the district administration and the concerned authorities that in future while constructing roads, a drainage system must be built along with them.

Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Rehabilitation Advisor Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, elected representatives of the area and government officials were also present in the meeting on this occasion.

Chief Minister also visited relief camp set up at Wapda SCARP colony for rain hit people and reviewed arrangements made for the affectees.

He also talked to rain affected people at Odero Lal and assured them of all out assistance.

Earlier, late on Saturday night, Chief Minister Sindh visited the rain-affected areas of Hyderabad and later presided over a meeting at Shahbaz Building.

He also addressed a press conference and assured that all available resources would be utilized to provide relief the rain affected population.

He also directed District Administration to assess the damages so that affected people could be compensated at the earliest.

